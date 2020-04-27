Over 1000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Iowa over weekend, 11 more deaths — three more cases in our listening area
DES MOINES — Over the weekend, the state of Iowa reported over 1000 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 648 new cases and five deaths in their report on Saturday, with another 384 positive cases and six deaths in their Sunday report. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Iowa to 5475 with 118 deaths. 1900 people statewide have recovered.
Three more local cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Two of the new cases are in Butler County, one adult aged 41-60, and one adult aged 61-80. The other area case is in Franklin County in an adult aged 18-40.
That brings the total number of cases in our immediate listening area to 31: 14 of the cases are in Cerro Gordo County; four in Butler; three in Hancock; two apiece in Franklin, Mitchell, Winnebago and Wright; and single cases in Kossuth and Worth. No cases have been reported so far in Floyd County. Of those 31 cases, 22 have recovered.
|Confirmed Cases
|Child
|Adult (18-40)
|Middle (40-60)
|Older (60-80)
|Elderly (81+)
|
|Total
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|
|2
|6
|6
|
|
|14
|
|12
|Butler
|
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|4
|
|0
|Floyd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Franklin
|
|1
|1
|
|
|
|2
|
|1
|Hancock
|
|
|1
|2
|
|
|3
|
|2
|Kossuth
|
|1
|
|
|
|
|1
|
|1
|Mitchell
|
|
|2
|
|
|
|2
|
|2
|Winnebago
|
|1
|1
|
|
|
|2
|
|2
|Worth
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|1
|
|1
|Wright
|
|1
|1
|
|
|
|2
|
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|0
|7
|14
|10
|0
|
|31
|0
|22
Source — https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/