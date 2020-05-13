Ottumwa man jailed after chase through Charles City
CHARLES CITY — An Ottumwa man is under arrest after a high-speed chase through Charles City.
The Charles City Police Department says they tried to pull over the suspect shortly after 2 o’clock Monday afternoon in the 900 block of North Grand Avenue for a registration violation. The suspect refused to stop and led police on a chase reaching speeds over 25 miles per hour over the posted speed limit before the suspect lost control of his vehicle in the 1800 block of Cleveland Avenue. At that point law enforcement tried to box in the suspect, with the suspect attempting to get away, ramming a patrol car.
22-year-old Tylor Rooney was arrested and charged with assault on a peace officer, eluding, failure to maintain control, operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended, operating a non-registered vehicle, failure to have insurance and multiple stop sign violations. Authorities say additional charges are pending.