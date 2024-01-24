Osage’s Byrnes appointed president of the Organization of MISO States

DES MOINES — Iowa Utilities Board member Josh Byrnes of Osage has been appointed to serve as the next president of the Organization of Midcontinent Independent System Operator States, a group established to represent the collective interests of state and local utility regulators in the region.

MISO is an independent, member-based, regional transmission organization focused on managing the flow of high-voltage electricity across 15 states and Manitoba Canada, and planning the electric grid of the future. Iowa is a member of OMS and MISO.

Byrnes previously served as OMS vice president. His succession to president fills a vacancy created by the departure of the previous president under OMS bylaws. Byrnes as president will have a seat at the table to collaborate with other members by sharing resources, debating ideas on electric transmission and grid policy issues, and being heard through participation in OMS filings and comments. OMS is composed of 17 member groups in the MISO region. B

yrnes has served on the Iowa Utilities Board since 2020.