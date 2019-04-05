Osage women dead after tree strikes her
By KGLO News
|
Apr 5, 2019 @ 11:41 AM

OSAGE — An Osage woman is dead after an accident while cleaning up an area of timber on Thursday afternoon.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department says 52-year-old Jacqueline Kapustynski was killed while clearing an area of timber, with a tree getting lodged, falling and striking her.

Authorities were called to the property in the 3500 block of Noble Avenue in Osage shortly before 3:15 PM. The Sheriff’s Department says emergency services responded to the scene but were not able to provide life saving measures.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Anti-animal cruelty bill approved by senate panel Flood-saturated soil means some Iowa farmland won’t get planted at all this spring Axne seeks to revive federal tax credit for advanced biofuels Mason City man sentenced to ten years for high speed pursuit, meth charges Mason City man accused of harboring runaway pleads guilty Settlement reached where NutriMost diet plan sellers to pay customers back