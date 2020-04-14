Osage woman announces run for Iowa Senate District 26 seat
OSAGE — A rural Osage woman has declared she’s running for the Democratic nomination for the Iowa Senate District 26 seat.
Deb Scharper is a graduate of Rockford High School and currently is a CT technician at the Mason City Clinic. Scharper says in a written statement that she has a passion for public service and for helping families and communities. She says we must elect leaders in the statehouse who are willing to listen to all Iowans and work to find solutions that will make our state a better place to live, work and raise a family.
Senate District 26 covers all of Worth, Mitchell, Floyd, Howard and Chickasaw counties, as well as far eastern Cerro Gordo and northwestern Winneshiek counties.
Osage Republican Waylon Brown is currently serving his first term in the seat.