Osage School District’s computer science program honored by Reynolds during “Condition of the State”
Students and staff from Osage sitting in the House balcony before today's "Condition of the State" address (Photo from Osage CSD Facebook page)
DES MOINES — Governor Reynolds recognized the Osage Community School District during her “Condition of the State” address today. Reynolds highlighted the district’s computer science program.
“Computer science has quickly moved from a narrow elective to a basic skill that every student needs, something the people at Osage Community School District understand and have embraced with a passion. In addition to requiring computer science for students to graduate, they have dramatically increased learning opportunities for K-12 students to explore coding, design apps, or to find their passion in the world of technology,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds says the Osage district is partnering with an eastern Iowa company in helping to implement computer science into their curriculum. “Through an innovative partnership with NewBoCo in Cedar Rapids, Osage is training teachers to better integrate computer science in subjects like math, English and art. I want to recognize Osage and NewBoCo for their vision, and congratulate the students for their success. You are absolutely a model for our state and for our nation.”
Reynolds says what Osage is doing is amazing and the state needs more of it. “Currently almost two-thirds of schools teach computer science in middle and high school, and about half teach it in elementary, and we need that to be 100%, which is why I’m calling on the legislature to take computer science statewide and ensure every student at every level has access to this new basic skill.”
About 25 students and staff members from the Osage district watched Reynolds speech from the balcony of the Iowa House.