Osage middle school principal on administrative leave after OWI arrest
By KGLO News
|
Feb 19, 2019 @ 6:00 AM

CHARLES CITY — An Osage Community School District principal has been placed on paid administrative leave after being charged with operating while intoxicated over the weekend.

Middle school principal Jay Marley was pulled over in Charles City for a turning violation. He then was tested and found to have a blood alcohol level of .152, just under twice the legal limit for driving while intoxicated in Iowa.

Osage superintendent Barb Schwamman released a statement to middle school parents on Monday, saying that the school district is aware of the charges and they are following standard procedures with Marley being placed on administrative leave with pay while they investigate.

Schwamman says high school principal Tim Hejhal will assume all the principal duties grades 5-12.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Winter Storm Warning in effect for listening area overnight tonight to Wednesday evening Governor won’t appeal decision on Iowa’s fetal heartbeat law Iowa governor plans event to sign education funding bills Medical marijuana expansion clears Iowa Senate subcommittee Fred Hubbell recovering from serious bicycle accident Next round — Winter Storm Watch Tuesday night into Wednesday