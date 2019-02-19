Osage middle school principal on administrative leave after OWI arrest

CHARLES CITY — An Osage Community School District principal has been placed on paid administrative leave after being charged with operating while intoxicated over the weekend.

Middle school principal Jay Marley was pulled over in Charles City for a turning violation. He then was tested and found to have a blood alcohol level of .152, just under twice the legal limit for driving while intoxicated in Iowa.

Osage superintendent Barb Schwamman released a statement to middle school parents on Monday, saying that the school district is aware of the charges and they are following standard procedures with Marley being placed on administrative leave with pay while they investigate.

Schwamman says high school principal Tim Hejhal will assume all the principal duties grades 5-12.