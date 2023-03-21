Osage man’s murder trial to be moved to Bremer County

OSAGE — The trial of an Osage man charged with the murder of a missing rural Cerro Gordo County woman in 2021 is being moved from Mitchell County to Bremer County.

23-year-old Nathan Gilmore was arrested and charged on August 22nd with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Angela Bradbury. Bradbury went missing in April 2021, with authorities accusing Gilmore of picking her up near the Cerro Gordo County Jail on April 6th of that year and later murdering her.

A teenager found a human skull placed on a stick in the Greenbelt River Trail Park in rural Mitchell County in July 2021, with additional remains being located in the park this past April.

Investigators say a search warrant executed at Gilmore’s residence prior to his arrest discovered a drawing with satanic graphics, blood splatter, and a series of numbers that allegedly linked him to Bradbury’s murder.

Gilmore’s attorneys filed a change of venue motion in Mitchell County District Court last week, stating their client cannot receive a fair and impartial trial due to extensive reporting of the case by news media. They also say photos of an item that would become a central piece of evidence were spread on social media platforms around Mitchell County by an individual connected to the person that discovered the item of evidence. Prosecutors did not resist the motion.

District Judge Rustin Davenport in an order filed in Mitchell County District Court Monday ordered that Gilmore’s trial be heard by a Bremer County jury in Waverly starting on August 7th.

If convicted of first-degree murder, GIlmore would face the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole.