Osage man’s murder trial, supression hearing delayed

OSAGE — The trial and a separate suppression hearing of an Osage man charged with the murder of a missing rural Cerro Gordo County woman two years ago has been pushed back to later this year.

23-year-old Nathan Gilmore was arrested and charged on August 22nd with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Angela Bradbury. She went missing in April 2021, with authorities accusing Gilmore of picking her up near the Cerro Gordo County Jail on April 6th of that year and later murdering her.

A teenager found a human skull placed on a stick in the Greenbelt River Trail Park in rural Mitchell County in July 2021, with additional remains being located in the park last April. Investigators say a search warrant executed at Gilmore’s residence prior to his arrest discovered a drawing with satanic graphics, blood splatter, and a series of numbers that allegedly linked him to Bradbury’s murder.

A suppression hearing was scheduled for later this week in Mitchell County District Court, but that’s been postponed to August 7th, the date originally scheduled for Gilmore’s trial to begin. That hearing was to consider the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s use of Fog Data Science software that collects mobile device geolocation data, and in this case allowed investigators to focus in on Gilmore as a potential suspect.

Gilmore’s attorneys argue that no warrant or judicial oversight was obtained by the state before obtaining that data, and therefore, Gilmore would never have been a target of the investigation, and 12 search warrants and the evidence collected from those warrants were obtained illegally.

Along with postponing the suppression hearing, District Judge Rustin Davenport in a recent filing postponed Gilmore’s trial, with a new start date scheduled for October 16th. The trial has been moved to the Bremer County Courthouse in Waverly after a change of venue request was granted.