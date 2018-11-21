Osage man to plead guilty to high-speed chase in Cerro Gordo County
By KGLO News
|
Nov 21, 2018 @ 11:50 AM

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for an Osage man involved in a high-speed chase for the second time this year in Cerro Gordo County.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says in the early morning hours of September 19th, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of County Road B-20 and Mallard Avenue northwest of Mason City, with the vehicle driving away at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit lasted several miles through northern Cerro Gordo and southern Worth counties with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour. The vehicle eventually left the roadway and went into a corn field on State Highway 9 west of Hanlontown.

37-year-old Eric Jensen was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit in the corn field. Jensen originally pleaded not guilty to two Class D felonies of eluding and third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance.

Jensen’s trial was scheduled to start on December 4th, but online court records show a plea change hearing has now been scheduled for December 19th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Jensen was previously arrested on April 9th after a pursuit in southeastern Mason City which ended when he crashed into a vehicle and utility pole. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 100 days in jail.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mason City council next week to consider Gatehouse as downtown hotel developer, Grand Forks firm to be architect for arena as part of RCR project Weekend travel could get difficult with winter weather State Health Department advises you to follow CDC guidelines and dump romaine lettuce Mason City mayor Schickel says fireworks discussion “shining example of local government at its best” (AUDIO) Bridge project on Mason City’s northwest side will not be completed until next month Clear Lake council approves lease agreement with Historical Society