Osage man to plead guilty to high-speed chase in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for an Osage man involved in a high-speed chase for the second time this year in Cerro Gordo County.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says in the early morning hours of September 19th, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of County Road B-20 and Mallard Avenue northwest of Mason City, with the vehicle driving away at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit lasted several miles through northern Cerro Gordo and southern Worth counties with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour. The vehicle eventually left the roadway and went into a corn field on State Highway 9 west of Hanlontown.

37-year-old Eric Jensen was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit in the corn field. Jensen originally pleaded not guilty to two Class D felonies of eluding and third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance.

Jensen’s trial was scheduled to start on December 4th, but online court records show a plea change hearing has now been scheduled for December 19th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Jensen was previously arrested on April 9th after a pursuit in southeastern Mason City which ended when he crashed into a vehicle and utility pole. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 100 days in jail.