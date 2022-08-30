Osage man sentenced in Mason City sexual abuse case

MASON CITY — An Osage man charged with sexually abusing a woman in Mason City back in January has been sentenced.

46-year-old Troy Havig was charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony. A criminal complaint says on January 22nd, he was at a Mason City residence where he impeded the airway of a victim, leaving a visible injury and causing the victim to “see stars’ and lose sight. Havig then allegedly forced sexual contact during the assault.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Havig filed a written plea of guilty to assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse causing bodily injury, a Class D felony. Both prosecutors and Havig’s attorney recommended a five-year prison sentence for Havig to be served consecutive to sentences in two other cases. One case involves a guilty plea for a Class D felony-level charge of domestic abuse, while the other involves his being tried on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

The plea agreement states that the court cannot suspend the sentence in the sexual abuse case and Havig will be required to be sent to prison because it is a forcible felony.

Judge Karen Kaufman Salic agreed with the sentencing recommendation during a hearing on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.