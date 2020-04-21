Osage man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges
OSAGE — An Osage man has pleaded not guilty to eight charges of sexual abuse.
22-year-old Marcus McNealy was charged in March with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse for allegedly abusing a child between May 2011 and November 2015. McNealy was charged with an additional four counts of third-degree sexual abuse for committing a sexual act against the will of the same victim between November 2015 and November 2016.
McNealy’s arraignment hearing was scheduled for today, but online court records show that he filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges late last week in Mitchell County District Court. His trial is scheduled to start on July 15th.
If convicted of all the charges, he’d face a prison term of 140 years.