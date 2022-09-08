Osage man pleads not guilty to robbery

OSAGE — A not guilty plea has been entered by an Osage man accused of burglary and assault.

42-year-old Bradley Peck is accused of entering the home of a woman who had a no-contact order against him on July 2nd. Peck allegedly punched the victim in the face and placed her in a choke hold, with the criminal complaint stating that he stated to her “this time I’m gunna kill you for sure”. The victim lost consciousness with the defendant leaving.

Peck was charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, as well as domestic abuse assault impeding air flow, a Class D felony. Peck pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday in Mitchell County District Court.

His trial is scheduled to start on November 2nd.