Osage man pleads not guilty to murdering missing Cerro Gordo County woman

OSAGE — An Osage man charged with the murder of a missing rural Cerro Gordo County woman in 2021 has pleaded not guilty.

23-year-old Nathan Gilmore was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on August 22nd in connection with the death of 29-year-old Angela Bradbury. Bradbury went missing in April 2021, with authorities accusing Gilmore of picking her up near the Cerro Gordo County Jail on April 6th of last year and later murdering her. A teenager found a human skull placed on a stick in the Greenbelt River Trail Park in rural Mitchell County in July 2021, with additional remains being located in the park this past April.

Investigators say a search warrant executed at Gilmore’s residence prior to his arrest found a drawing of a satanic goat’s head in the shape of a pentagram affixed to a whiteboard in his living room with what appeared to be blood spatters drawn on it. Written on the drawing were the numbers “04-06”, “0590” and “43.3 -92.8”. Authorities conclude that the “04-06” coincides with the date when Bradbury was last seen, “590” appears to coincide with an urban dictionary acronym meaning that “someone is tired of living”, and the “43.3 -92.8” appears to be an abbreviated GPS coordinate for the Greenbelt River Trail Park.

Gilmore was due in court for his arraignment hearing this morning, but court records show he instead filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges. He is demanding a speedy trial. No trial date has been set at last check.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Gilmore would face the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.