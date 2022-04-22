      Weather Alert

Osage man pleads not guilty in Mason City sexual abuse case

Apr 22, 2022 @ 11:51am

MASON CITY — An Osage man accused of sexually abusing a woman in Mason City back in January has pleaded not guilty. 

A criminal complaint accuses 46-year-old Troy Havig of second-degree sexual abuse. Havig is accused on January 22nd at a Mason City residence of impeding the airway of a victim, leaving a visible injury and causing the victim to “see stars’ and1 lose sight. Havig then allegedly forced sexual contact during the assault.

Havig earlier this week pleaded not guilty to the sexual abuse charge, with his trial date scheduled for June 14th.  If convicted of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony, Havig would face up to 25 years in prison. 

