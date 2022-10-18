Osage man pleads guilty to burglary, assault

OSAGE — An Osage man accused of burglary and assault has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.

42-year-old Brad Peck is accused of entering the home of a woman who had a no-contact order against him on July 2nd. Peck allegedly punched the victim in the face and placed her in a choke hold, with the criminal complaint stating that he stated to her “this time I’m gunna kill you for sure”. The victim lost consciousness with the defendant leaving.

Peck had pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, as well as domestic abuse assault impeding air flow, a Class D felony.

Peck was originally scheduled to be in Mitchell County District Court for a pre-trial conference today, but court records show he recently filed a written plea of guilty to third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault by impeding normal breathing or circulation, both Class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.

Peck is scheduled to be sentenced on November 15th.