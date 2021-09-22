      Weather Alert

Osage man pleads guilty to attempted stabbing

Sep 22, 2021 @ 10:50am

OSAGE An Osage man has been given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty after an alleged stabbing incident.

55-year-old Rodney Devore was charged with assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon after being accused of trying to attack someone with a pocket knife on July 17th after giving the person a ride home from a local bar. A criminal complaint says Devore’s girlfriend grabbed his arm to stop him from stabbing the person.

After originally pleading not guilty, Devore pleaded guilty to the charge during a hearing on Tuesday in Mitchell County District Court. District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt sentenced Devore to a two-year prison term which was suspended.

For the latest

Trending
North-central Iowans given chance to weigh in on proposed carbon pipeline today in Mason City, Floyd
Plan 1 for Iowa redistricting is released, see proposals for new congressional, legislative districts
US 218 in Floyd to be closed starting next week
Mason City School Board to hold special session Wednesday to deal with objection to improperly filled out nomination petitions for candidate
Council Bluffs man arrested after pursuit in Clear Lake
Connect With Us