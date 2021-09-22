Osage man pleads guilty to attempted stabbing
OSAGE An Osage man has been given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty after an alleged stabbing incident.
55-year-old Rodney Devore was charged with assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon after being accused of trying to attack someone with a pocket knife on July 17th after giving the person a ride home from a local bar. A criminal complaint says Devore’s girlfriend grabbed his arm to stop him from stabbing the person.
After originally pleading not guilty, Devore pleaded guilty to the charge during a hearing on Tuesday in Mitchell County District Court. District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt sentenced Devore to a two-year prison term which was suspended.