Osage man faces numerous charges after high speed pursuit in Worth County
NORTHWOOD — An Osage man is under arrest after a high speed pursuit through Worth County.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on Pheasant Avenue just south of Highway 105 just outside of Northwood on Tuesday. A pursuit then started heading south on Pheasant then east on 458th Street, south on Quince Avenue, and then east on 450th Street, with speeds exceeding 80 miles per hour. The pursuit ended with the truck being blocked in on Vine Avenue just north of 420th Street.
25-year-old Kaleb Sellers was arrested and faces numerous traffic violations including eluding, speeding and multiple counts of failing to obey a stop sign. He was transported and booked into the Worth County Jail.