Osage man faces 50-year prison term when sentenced today in 2021 death of Mason City woman

OSAGE — The sentencing hearing is scheduled for this morning for an Osage man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of a Mason City woman.

23-year-old Nathan Gilmore was arrested and charged last August with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Angela Bradbury. Bradbury went missing in April 2021, with authorities accusing Gilmore of picking her up near the Cerro Gordo County Jail on April 6th of that year and later murdering her. Gilmore then allegedly placed her skull on a stick that was found in the Greenbelt River Trail Park in rural Mitchell County in July 2021, with additional remains being located in the park in April of last year.

Investigators say a search warrant executed at Gilmore’s residence prior to his arrest discovered a drawing with satanic graphics, blood splatter, and a series of numbers that allegedly linked him to Bradbury’s murder.

Gilmore was originally charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony with a mandatory life prison sentence without the opportunity for parole, but he pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. That Class B forcible felony carries a 50-year prison sentence with a mandate of 35 years having to be served before he’d be eligible for parole

Gilmore’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 o’clock at the Mitchell County Courthouse in Osage.