Osage man arrested after second high-speed chase this year in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY — For the second time this year, an Osage man has been arrested after a high-speed chase in Cerro Gordo County.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says shortly after 12:20 this morning, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of County Road B-20 and Mallard Avenue northwest of Mason City, with the vehicle driving away at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit lasted several miles through northern Cerro Gordo and southern Worth counties with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour. The vehicle eventually left the roadway and went into a corn field on State Highway 9 west of Hanlontown.

37-year-old Eric Jensen was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit in the corn field. He’s been charged with two Class D felonies of eluding and third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with driving while barred, driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail where he’s being held on $12,300 bond.

Jensen was previously arrested on April 9th after a pursuit in southeastern Mason City which ended when he crashed into a vehicle and utility pole. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 100 days in jail.