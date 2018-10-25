Osage man accused of sexual abuse to plead guilty to lesser charge

OSAGE — An Osage man charged with sexually abusing a child has pleaded guilty.

70-year-old Louis Stroberg was originally charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child after the parent of an 11-year-old boy told Mitchell County authorities in June of last year that Stroberg had inappropriately touched the boy and exposed himself.

Stroberg’s trial was scheduled to start on Wednesday, but instead he pleaded guilty to lascivious acts with a child. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on December 18th.