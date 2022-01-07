Osage man accused of sexual abuse pleads guilty to different charge, sentenced to jail time
OSAGE — An Osage man accused of sexual abuse has pleaded guilty to a different charge and been sentenced to time in jail.
20-year-old Jarett Scharper was charged with third-degree sexual abuse after being accused of committing a sexual act on a young woman without her consent while she was incapacitated. Court documents say Scharper and the victim were at a party in rural Osage on May 8th 2020 where alcohol was served. When the owner of the property broke up the party, the victim claims she was assaulted by Scharper in the back seat of a car.
In court filings this week in Mitchell County District Court, prosecutors dropped the sexual abuse charge and filed a separate charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. Scharper pleaded guilty to that charge and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with all but five days suspended and credit given for time served. Scharper was also placed on one year probation.