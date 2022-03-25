Osage man accused of sexual abuse at a Mason City residence.
MASON CITY — An Osage man has been jailed in Cerro Gordo County on a sexual abuse charge.
A criminal complaint accuses 46-year-old Troy Havig of second-degree sexual abuse. Havig is accused on January 22nd at a Mason City residence of impeding the airway of a victim, leaving a visible injury and causing the victim to “see stars” and lose sight. Havig then allegedly forced sexual contact during the assault.
Havig was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail. Court records show he’s being held without bond until being seen by a magistrate.
If convicted of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony, Havig would face up to 25 years in prison.