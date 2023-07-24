Osage company awarded state funds for expansion project

OSAGE — A Mitchell County company has been approved for state incentives as part of an expansion project.

Iowa Economic Development Authority spokeswoman Kanan Kappelman says the board on Friday approved an award to A to Z Drying in Osage, which offers custom spray drying, blending, packaging and warehousing. “The company plans to expand their footprint in Osage to accommodate new high capacity equipment. The project is expected to create 16 jobs,” she says.

The company has been in operation for 50 years offering custom spray drying, blending, packaging and warehousing.

The board awarded the project tax benefits through the High Quality Jobs program. Nine of the 16 jobs are incented at a qualifying wage of $24.91 per hour.

A to Z plans to spend $23 million on the project.