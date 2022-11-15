KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Orchard woman pleads not guilty to embezzling from Floyd County law firm

November 15, 2022 10:35AM CST
CHARLES CITY — A Mitchell County woman accused of embezzling from a Floyd County law firm has pleaded not guilty.

59-year-old Theresa Farmer of Orchard was charged in October with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. Farmer is accused of stealing more than $21,000 for her personal use from the Charles City law firm where she worked from 2012 to 2022.

Farmer filed a written plea of not guilty in Floyd County District Court on Monday and demands a speedy trial. Court records did not immediately indicate a trial date.

If convicted of all three charges, Farmer would face up to 40 years in prison.

