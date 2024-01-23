KGLO News KGLO News Logo

‘Oppenheimer’ Dominates Oscar Nominations

January 23, 2024 1:06PM CST
NEW YORK (AP) — The 2024 Oscar nominations have been announced. The nominees for best picture are: “American Fiction”; “Anatomy of a Fall”; “Barbie”; “The Holdovers”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Past Lives”; “Poor Things”; “The Zone of Interest.”

Lily Gladstone, star of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” became the first Native American nominated for best actress.

For the 10th time, Scorsese was nominated for best director.

Leonardo DiCaprio, though, was left out of best actor.

Among the nominated films is the Ukraine war documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” which is a joint production between The Associated Press and PBS’ Frontline and will compete in the best documentary category.

