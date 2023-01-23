Open houses set for this week, early February for joint comprehensive plan for Mason City, Clear Lake, Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY — Four open houses are scheduled for the next couple of weeks dealing with the joint comprehensive plan for Mason City, Clear Lake and the unincorporated areas of Cerro Gordo County. The joint plan will create plans for things like future development, transportation, recreation, infrastructure and renewable energy.

North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation CEO Chad Schreck says the open house events will give people a chance to view plan advancements and design concepts. “That’s going to be an opportunity to see some of the initial drafts and design ideas that the consultants are coming up with for us based on the information they’ve received so far.”

The public open houses are come-and-go events. They’ll be held on:

== This Wednesday from 12:00-1:00 and this Wednesday and Thursday from 4:00-6:00 at the Mason City Public Library

== Wednesday February 8th from 4:00-6:00 and Thursday February 9th from 12:00-1:00 at the Clear lake Athletics & Wellness Center

You can learn more about the project by clicking on this link.