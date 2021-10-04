      Weather Alert
DENSE FOG ADVISORY from 2:00 AM to 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Kossuth, Floyd, Mitchell, Mower MN, Faribault MN and Freeborn MN

Open house to be held Tuesday on Mason City Municipal Airport future terminal plans

Oct 4, 2021 @ 11:03am

MASON CITY — The Mason City Municipal Airport will be holding an open house late Tuesday afternoon to inform the public about the options being considered for the future terminal modernization plan. The open house will feature exhibits with representatives from the airport on hand to answer any questions.

Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel says the terminal modernization is needed for the airport.   “The expansion that we’ve seen with United now traveling daily to Chicago, looking at the possibility of other routes out of Mason City, requires that expansion. The Airport Commission is looking at three different alternatives for building a new terminal there and plan to land on one of them soon. This is an exciting project that will be largely be paid for with federal money.”

The open house takes place from 4:00 to 6:00 PM in the main terminal lobby.

For the latest

Trending
Martin-Brower fined $4000 by Iowa DNR for illegal discharge
Mason City man sentenced for dealing meth
Lung Association calls on adults to get tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis vaccine
Mason City woman pleads not guilty to stealing money from local chiropractic business
Mason City man pleads not guilty to arson after fires at two local convenience stores
Connect With Us