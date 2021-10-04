Open house to be held Tuesday on Mason City Municipal Airport future terminal plans
MASON CITY — The Mason City Municipal Airport will be holding an open house late Tuesday afternoon to inform the public about the options being considered for the future terminal modernization plan. The open house will feature exhibits with representatives from the airport on hand to answer any questions.
Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel says the terminal modernization is needed for the airport. “The expansion that we’ve seen with United now traveling daily to Chicago, looking at the possibility of other routes out of Mason City, requires that expansion. The Airport Commission is looking at three different alternatives for building a new terminal there and plan to land on one of them soon. This is an exciting project that will be largely be paid for with federal money.”
The open house takes place from 4:00 to 6:00 PM in the main terminal lobby.