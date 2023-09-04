KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Open house scheduled to discuss Idlewild Wildlife Area forest management plans

September 3, 2023 8:43PM CDT
FLOYD — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be holding an open house for neighbors of the Idlewild Wildlife Area and others interested in the public area to discuss forest management plans.

The DNR says the event will be a come-and-go open house format with forestry and wildlife management staff on hand to answer questions.

The open house will take place on the evening of Thursday September 21st from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Floyd Community Center at 706 Fairfield Street in Floyd.

