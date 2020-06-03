Only one new case of COVID-19 reported in our listening area in 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM today
DES MOINES — After the numbers of COVID-19 cases in our listening area jumped in the last two weeks, the 24-hour period from 11:00 AM Tuesday to 11:00 this morning saw only one new case reported in our listening area.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus website, only one new case was reported during that time frame, the lone case being in Wright County. There were four corrections in county totals made in our listening area, with two cases being reduced from Kossuth County and single cases being subtracted from Butler and Franklin.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in our listening area now sits at 311 — 188 in Wright;, 29 in Cerro Gordo; 19 in Floyd; 16 each in Butler and Hancock; 13 in Franklin; 12 in Kossuth; 11 in Winnebago; four in MItchell; and three in Worth. S
even more local cases have recovered — five in Kossuth and one each in Floyd and Wright — for a total of 117.
Looking at the state totals, only 54 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the same 24-hour period for a total now of 20,010.
Six more deaths were reported for a total of 566.
321 more people have recovered for a total of 11,925.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|29
|
|Butler
|16
|-1
|Floyd
|19
|
|Franklin
|13
|-1
|Hancock
|16
|
|Kossuth
|12
|-2
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|11
|
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|188
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|311
|-3
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|18
|
|Butler
|12
|
|Floyd
|15
|1
|Franklin
|6
|
|Hancock
|8
|
|Kossuth
|8
|5
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|10
|
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|33
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|117
|7
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|1
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3