      Breaking News
Iowa voters oust Rep. King, shunned for insensitive remarks

Only one new case of COVID-19 reported in our listening area in 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM today

Jun 3, 2020 @ 11:16am

DES MOINES — After the numbers of COVID-19 cases in our listening area jumped in the last two weeks, the 24-hour period from 11:00 AM Tuesday to 11:00 this morning saw only one new case reported in our listening area.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus website, only one new case was reported during that time frame, the lone case being in Wright County. There were four corrections in county totals made in our listening area, with two cases being reduced from Kossuth County and single cases being subtracted from Butler and Franklin.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in our listening area now sits at 311 — 188 in Wright;, 29 in Cerro Gordo; 19 in Floyd; 16 each in Butler and Hancock; 13 in Franklin; 12 in Kossuth; 11 in Winnebago; four in MItchell; and three in Worth. S

even more local cases have recovered — five in Kossuth and one each in Floyd and Wright — for a total of 117.

Looking at the state totals, only 54 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the same 24-hour period for a total now of 20,010.

Six more deaths were reported for a total of 566.

321 more people have recovered for a total of 11,925.

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 29
Butler 16 -1
Floyd 19
Franklin 13 -1
Hancock 16
Kossuth 12 -2
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 11
Worth 3
Wright 188 1
Area Total 311 -3

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 18
Butler 12
Floyd 15 1
Franklin 6
Hancock 8
Kossuth 8 5
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 10
Worth 3
Wright 33 1
Area Total 117 7

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 1
Floyd 1
Franklin
Hancock
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
Area Total 3
For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant