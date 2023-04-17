KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Only bid for 235th Street trail along Clear Lake’s south shore 8% higher than estimated

April 17, 2023 11:42AM CDT
Share
Only bid for 235th Street trail along Clear Lake’s south shore 8% higher than estimated
(KGLO News photo)

CLEAR LAKE — The lone bid for the 235th Street Multi-Use Trail project along Clear Lake’s south shore was opened at this morning’s Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Heartland Asphalt of Mason City had the lone bid at $476,719, about eight percent higher than the engineer’s estimated cost of the project of $442,000.

County engineer Brandon Billings recommended conditionally approving the bid despite it being higher than the estimate.  “It was within 10% of the engineer’s estimate, so I would propose to the board that they award the low bid pending verification, and then we can bring it back next week and you can do an official vote on whether you are going to accept everything.”

The trail has been planned for a number of years but land easements have been an issue. The supervisors unanimously approved the bid with conditions and will consider official approval at their meeting next week.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman sentenced to seven years on federal meth dealing charge
2

Forest City woman faces up to 45 years in prison for pocketing store deposits instead of taking them to the bank
3

Waverly man re-sentenced on Floyd County lascivious acts charge after Court of Appeals win
4

Wide ranging gun bill clears Iowa House on 62-37 vote
5

Plea change hearing set for Plymouth woman accused of child endangerment resulting in death