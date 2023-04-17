Only bid for 235th Street trail along Clear Lake’s south shore 8% higher than estimated

CLEAR LAKE — The lone bid for the 235th Street Multi-Use Trail project along Clear Lake’s south shore was opened at this morning’s Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Heartland Asphalt of Mason City had the lone bid at $476,719, about eight percent higher than the engineer’s estimated cost of the project of $442,000.

County engineer Brandon Billings recommended conditionally approving the bid despite it being higher than the estimate. “It was within 10% of the engineer’s estimate, so I would propose to the board that they award the low bid pending verification, and then we can bring it back next week and you can do an official vote on whether you are going to accept everything.”

The trail has been planned for a number of years but land easements have been an issue. The supervisors unanimously approved the bid with conditions and will consider official approval at their meeting next week.