Online public meeting now available for US Highway 65 project in Mason City
MASON CITY — The Iowa Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s input on the proposed work on US Highway 65 in Mason City from State Highway 122 to south of 27th Southwest.
The Iowa DOT’s proposal calls for keeping four-lane traffic through this stretch, with the road widening to five lanes with a middle turning lane between 15th and 19th Streets South. The proposed construction is scheduled to take place in 2024 and 2025.
An online public meeting is currently available that allows people to scroll through the information at your own pace and at any time. The Iowa DOT is asking interested parties to take a few minutes to view the information and offer any feedback.
Comments and questions regarding the online meeting should be received by September 20th.
Head to this link for more information and to access the online meeting