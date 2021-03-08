One-year mark of COVID in Iowa — 370 north-central Iowans dead, 18,683 confirmed cases
MASON CITY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa slightly slipped over the weekend as one new death was reported.
In the time period between midday Friday and midday Monday, 39 new cases of COVID-19 were identified while 47 more people have been listed as recovered. The one new death was in Hancock County, bringing the county’s total to 31.
With Monday marking the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa, the total number of confirmed cases in that year’s time in the ten-county listening area is 18,683, with 16,665 people having recovered. 370 deaths have been recorded in our listening area in that one-year time period.
Looking at the one-year period in Cerro Gordo County, 83 people have died in connection with COVID-19, 5373 cases have been confirmed, while 4815 people have recovered. The area’s active case count dropped from 1658 on Friday to 1648 on Monday.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, five people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Two of those patients are in an intensive care unit, with one being on a ventilator.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|83
|70
|13
|
|Butler
|31
|28
|3
|
|Floyd
|41
|31
|10
|
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|31
|26
|5
|1
|Kossuth
|55
|48
|7
|
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|31
|26
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|370
|318
|52
|1
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5373
|15
|Butler
|1681
|6
|Floyd
|1640
|3
|Franklin
|1193
|6
|Hancock
|1475
|0
|Kossuth
|2095
|1
|Mitchell
|1316
|2
|Winnebago
|1395
|1
|Worth
|704
|0
|Wright
|1811
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|18683
|39
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4815
|16
|Butler
|1521
|3
|Floyd
|1407
|3
|Franklin
|1053
|3
|Hancock
|1325
|4
|Kossuth
|1853
|8
|Mitchell
|1153
|0
|Winnebago
|1231
|4
|Worth
|632
|4
|Wright
|1675
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16665
|47
|Active Cases
|3/8/21
|3/5/21
|2/26/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Monday
|Friday
|Last Friday
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|
|Cerro Gordo
|475
|476
|501
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|129
|126
|128
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|192
|192
|189
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|121
|118
|129
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|119
|124
|119
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|187
|194
|200
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|123
|121
|114
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|133
|136
|130
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|64
|69
|62
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|105
|102
|98
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1648
|1658
|1670
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742
The Iowa Department of Public Health readjusted data starting on February 19th to include data if a person had multiple positive tests