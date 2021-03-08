      Weather Alert

One-year mark of COVID in Iowa — 370 north-central Iowans dead, 18,683 confirmed cases

Mar 8, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa slightly slipped over the weekend as one new death was reported.

In the time period between midday Friday and midday Monday, 39 new cases of COVID-19 were identified while 47 more people have been listed as recovered. The one new death was in Hancock County, bringing the county’s total to 31.

With Monday marking the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa, the total number of confirmed cases in that year’s time in the ten-county listening area is 18,683, with 16,665 people having recovered. 370 deaths have been recorded in our listening area in that one-year time period.

Looking at the one-year period in Cerro Gordo County, 83 people have died in connection with COVID-19, 5373 cases have been confirmed, while 4815 people have recovered. The area’s active case count dropped from 1658 on Friday to 1648 on Monday.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, five people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Two of those patients are in an intensive care unit, with one being on a ventilator. 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 83 70 13
Butler 31 28 3
Floyd 41 31 10
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 31 26 5 1
Kossuth 55 48 7
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 31 26 5
Area Total 370 318 52 1

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5373 15
Butler 1681 6
Floyd 1640 3
Franklin 1193 6
Hancock 1475 0
Kossuth 2095 1
Mitchell 1316 2
Winnebago 1395 1
Worth 704 0
Wright 1811 5
Area Total 18683 39

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4815 16
Butler 1521 3
Floyd 1407 3
Franklin 1053 3
Hancock 1325 4
Kossuth 1853 8
Mitchell 1153 0
Winnebago 1231 4
Worth 632 4
Wright 1675 2
Area Total 16665 47

 

 

Active Cases 3/8/21 3/5/21 2/26/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Monday Friday Last Friday March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st
October 1st
Cerro Gordo 475 476 501 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 129 126 128 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 192 192 189 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 121 118 129 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 119 124 119 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 187 194 200 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 123 121 114 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 133 136 130 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 64 69 62 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 105 102 98 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1648 1658 1670 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742

 

The Iowa Department of Public Health readjusted data starting on February 19th to include data if a person had multiple positive tests

