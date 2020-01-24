One Vision interim CEO promoted to job permanently
CLEAR LAKE — The interim chief operating officer for One Vision has been promoted to the job permanently.
The Clear Lake-based organization’s board of directors this week approved Mark Dodd to the position. He had been working as the interim CEO since September 2018 and will be the fifth leader for One Vision since it was founded in 1966.
Before working for One Vision, Dodd was the CEO of the North Iowa Transition Center in Mason City for three-and-a-half years.
One Vision is one of north-central Iowa’s largest employers as the organization provides services to more than 550 individuals with disabilities.