One Vision CEO announces resignation

CLEAR LAKE — The CEO of One Vision has announced his resignation. Jeff Nichols will be leaving the organization on September 30th after four years as he’s accepted the position as CEO of the Minnesota Autism Center. He starts that new job on October 1st.

Nichols has helped lead the transition of more than 120 supported individuals from a large group-home setting to smaller, community-based homes; launch a second Children’s Autism Center in Fort Dodge; overseeing the opening of several new businesses providing additional revenue to reduce the organization’s reliance on Medicaid funding; and the redevelopment to One Vision’s Clear Lake campus into a neighborhood focused on active senior living.

One Vision’s board of directors has chosen Mark Dodd to serve as the organization’s interim CEO, and has formed a committee to launch a search for Nichols’ replacement.