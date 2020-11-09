One-third of inpatient beds at MercyOne North Iowa filled with COVID patients (VIDEO)
MASON CITY — A third of the inpatient beds at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center now have COVID-19 patients in them.
MercyOne’s chief medical officer Dr. Paul Manternach says it’s the highest number of COVID patients seen at the hospital since the pandemic started. “We continue to have the availability to care for additional COVID patients and all other medical patients, but to create this additional space, we made the difficult decision to delay non-emergent surgeries that would require a hospital bed. We obviously continue to care for all emergencies and all other medical problems.”
Manternach says the Mercy Urgent Clinic will start seeing potential COVID patients starting tomorrow. “We’ll start seeing patients with fever, upper respiratory illnesses like sore throat, sinusitis, coughs, etc., and gastrointestinal issues — so things that would be suggestive of a COVID infection. They will see these Monday through Friday and patients with symptoms who think they need medical attention can utilize our online scheduling tool on our website, or call to reserve an appointment time within our urgent care. By scheduling ahead, we hope to decrease time you must wait to be seen.”
Manternach made his comments during a press conference earlier this afternoon that you heard on our radio station. Watch the full news conference below
(This story will be updated later Monday evening)