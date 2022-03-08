One teen dead, two wounded in shooting outside Des Moines high school
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say one teenager has been killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting outside a Des Moines high school.
Des Moines police said in a news release that gunfire that struck the victims on the grounds of East High School in Des Moines appeared to come from a passing vehicle.
The school was initially locked down but students were later allowed to go home.
Police didn’t identify those shot but said a 15-year-old male had died. He was not a student at East. The other two shot were females aged 16 and 18, who both attend East. They were hospitalized in critical condition.
A motive for the shooting was not immediately released.
The district said there would be no classes Tuesday.