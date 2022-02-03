One taken to hospital after apartment complex fire in Charles City
CHARLES CITY — One person was taken to the hospital after an apartment complex fire in Charles City last night.
The Charles City Fire Department says they responded to a call at 701 Milwaukee Street at about 9:05 PM, where on arrival, smoke was coming from a second story apartment of the six-apartment complex. About 40 firefighters responded to the fire, having to battle the subzero wind chills along with a very steep roof covered with steel roofing materials.
The Fire Department says all occupants present at the time of the fire escaped, but one tenant was transported by ambulance to the Floyd County Medical Center for evaluation of possible smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured.
According to Floyd County Assessor records, the building is owned by Barry Mackey of Clarksville.