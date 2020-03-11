One person dead after being struck on US Highway 65 just south of Mason City
MASON CITY — One person is dead after a fatal accident just south of Mason City. .
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US Highway 65 and 220th Street shortly before 8:15 last night. On arrival, deputies located one subject who had been struck by a vehicle, with the person later being pronounced dead.
The department’s investigation found that the person got out of their vehicle on the road in front of oncoming traffic when he was struck and killed. The name of the person is not being released at this time.
The department says the accident is still under investigation but charges are not expected to be filed against the driver of the vehicle.