One of two teens accused of setting off bomb in Forest City High School parking lot pleads guilty

FOREST CITY — One of the two 18-year-olds accused of setting off a bomb in the Forest City High School parking lot back in September has now pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement in the case.

David Rick and Landon Gerdes were charged with possession of explosive materials or a destructive device with the intent to use, and reckless use of explosives or a destructive device. Forest City police say an officer heard a loud explosion near the high school at about 9:30 on the night of September 7th, with the officer seeing multiple cars driving out of the school parking lot.

The officer was able to talk to some of the kids leaving the area, and they said someone set off the bomb in the high school parking lot. The officer then went to the parking lot and talked to some people still hanging around, with one person showing a video of the explosion and stating that Rick and Gerdes set off the bomb.

Rick recently filed a written plea of guilty to reckless use of explosives or destructive devices, a serious misdemeanor. As part of the plea agreement, the court will be asked to issue a deferred judgment and place Rick on two years probation. A sentencing date was not immediately listed.

Gerdes pleaded not guilty to the original charges back on October 16th with his trial scheduled to start on December 6th.