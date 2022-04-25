One of two Mason City men charged in alleged roles in Cedar Falls shootout that left one dead to plead guilty
Daniel Judon
CEDAR FALLS — A plea change hearing has been set for one of two Mason City men charged for their alleged roles in a fatal shootout in Cedar Falls earlier this year that killed a Clear Lake man.
Authorities say 25-year-old Brandon Mitchell and 24-year-old Daniel Judon, both of Mason City, were in a vehicle near the intersection of West 22nd Street and College Street in Cedar Falls on the night of February 6th when a confrontation happened with several pedestrians eventually led to an exchange of gunfire.
19-year-old Arthur Lang of Clear Lake, who was a passenger in the Mitchell and Judon vehicle, was killed in the shootout, with Mitchell allegedly critically injuring another man.
Judon was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure or provoke fear and had pleaded not guilty to the charge in late February, with his trial scheduled to start tomorrow. Court records show that a plea change hearing has now been set for May 2nd.
Mitchell has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser. His trial date is scheduled to start on June 14th.