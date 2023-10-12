One of two accused of setting off bomb in Forest City school parking lot pleads not guilty

FOREST CITY — One of two 18-year-olds accused of setting off a bomb in the Forest City High School parking lot last month has pleaded not guilty.

David Rick and Landon Gerdes were charged with possession of explosive materials or a destructive device with the intent to use, and reckless use of explosives or a destructive device.

Forest City police say an officer heard a loud explosion near the high school at about 9:30 on the night of September 7th, with the officer seeing multiple cars driving out of the school parking lot. The officer was able to talk to some of the kids leaving the area, and they said someone set off the bomb in the high school parking lot. The officer then went to the parking lot and talked to some people still hanging around, with one person showing a video of the explosion and stated that Rick and Gerdes set off the bomb.

Rick on Monday filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges, with Judge Norman Blake setting his trial to start on December 6th.

Gerdes is schedule to have his arraignemtn hearing on October 24th.