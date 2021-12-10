One of three Belmond men accused of Mason City stabbing gets deferred judgment, probation
MASON CITY — One of three Belmond men charged with robbery and willful injury after an April stabbing incident in Mason City has been given a deferred judgment and been placed on probation.
18-year-old Jaden Edel, 17-year-old Dominic Fogarty, and 17-year-old David Gordon were charged after two victims were held down, stabbed multiple times, and had property taken on April 1st in the 200 block of 15th Northeast.
All three originally pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery, a Class B felony and willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony. Fogarty as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors pleaded guilty to two Class D felony counts of willful injury causing bodily injury.
District Associate Judge Adam Sauer this week sentenced Fogarty to five years probation. Fogarty must also complete a substance abuse evaluation and mental health evaluation and participate in all recommended treatment.
Edel in late August entered into a plea agreement, pleading guilty to two counts of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on January 5th.
Gordon is scheduled to be tried on the charges on January 25th.