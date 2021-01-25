      Weather Alert
One new COVID death in Mitchell County

Jan 25, 2021 @ 11:09am

MASON CITY — One new COVID-19-related death was reported in north-central Iowa over the weekend.

In the time period between midday Friday and midday Monday, the death was reported in Mitchell County. That brings the county’s total number of deaths to 37 and the listening area’s total to 312. I

n that same time period, 125 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in our listening area while 87 more people have recovered. In Cerro Gordo County, 30 new cases were identified in that same timeframe with 34 new recoveries.

The north-central Iowa area’s active case count between Friday and Monday rose from 1828 to 1865. In Cerro Gordo County, the active case count dropped from 425 to 421. 

 

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 72 61 11
Butler 24 21 3
Floyd 36 28 8
Franklin 18 17 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 44 41 3
Mitchell 37 36 1 1
Winnebago 29 24 5
Worth 4 3 1
Wright 24 22 2
Area Total 312 272 40 1

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4738 30
Butler 1518 20
Floyd 1417 12
Franklin 1036 4
Hancock 1320 8
Kossuth 1806 24
Mitchell 1170 5
Winnebago 1222 7
Worth 619 4
Wright 1671 11
Area Total 16517 125

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4245 34
Butler 1249 4
Floyd 1243 6
Franklin 854 4
Hancock 1134 3
Kossuth 1531 4
Mitchell 1001 15
Winnebago 1069 0
Worth 507 7
Wright 1507 10
Area Total 14340 87

 

Active Cases 1/25/21 1/22/21 1/15/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Monday Friday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 421 425 423 549 1807 477
Butler 245 229 254 175 517 82
Floyd 138 132 128 130 550 60
Franklin 164 164 156 133 305 42
Hancock 162 157 169 235 408 134
Kossuth 231 211 180 269 535 176
Mitchell 132 143 171 173 447 119
Winnebago 124 117 110 123 359 192
Worth 108 111 122 126 118 46
Wright 140 139 142 183 410 182
Area Total 1865 1828 1855 2096 5526 1510

 

 

