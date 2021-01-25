One new COVID death in Mitchell County
MASON CITY — One new COVID-19-related death was reported in north-central Iowa over the weekend.
In the time period between midday Friday and midday Monday, the death was reported in Mitchell County. That brings the county’s total number of deaths to 37 and the listening area’s total to 312. I
n that same time period, 125 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in our listening area while 87 more people have recovered. In Cerro Gordo County, 30 new cases were identified in that same timeframe with 34 new recoveries.
The north-central Iowa area’s active case count between Friday and Monday rose from 1828 to 1865. In Cerro Gordo County, the active case count dropped from 425 to 421.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|72
|61
|11
|
|Butler
|24
|21
|3
|
|Floyd
|36
|28
|8
|
|Franklin
|18
|17
|1
|
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|
|Kossuth
|44
|41
|3
|
|Mitchell
|37
|36
|1
|1
|Winnebago
|29
|24
|5
|
|Worth
|4
|3
|1
|
|Wright
|24
|22
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|312
|272
|40
|1
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4738
|30
|Butler
|1518
|20
|Floyd
|1417
|12
|Franklin
|1036
|4
|Hancock
|1320
|8
|Kossuth
|1806
|24
|Mitchell
|1170
|5
|Winnebago
|1222
|7
|Worth
|619
|4
|Wright
|1671
|11
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16517
|125
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4245
|34
|Butler
|1249
|4
|Floyd
|1243
|6
|Franklin
|854
|4
|Hancock
|1134
|3
|Kossuth
|1531
|4
|Mitchell
|1001
|15
|Winnebago
|1069
|0
|Worth
|507
|7
|Wright
|1507
|10
|
|
|
|Area Total
|14340
|87
|Active Cases
|1/25/21
|1/22/21
|1/15/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Monday
|Friday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|421
|425
|423
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|245
|229
|254
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|138
|132
|128
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|164
|164
|156
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|162
|157
|169
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|231
|211
|180
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|132
|143
|171
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|124
|117
|110
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|108
|111
|122
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|140
|139
|142
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1865
|1828
|1855
|2096
|5526
|1510