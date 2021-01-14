One new COVID-19-related death in Cerro Gordo County reported
MASON CITY — One new COVID-19-related death has been reported in Cerro Gordo County as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases statewide tops the 300,000 mark.
In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the new death brings Cerro Gordo County’s pandemic total to 66, with the listening area’s total now at 298.
In the same 24-hour period, 128 new COVID-19 cases were reported in north-central Iowa while 105 more people have recovered. That moved the active COVID case count in our listening area from 1862 on Wednesday to 1884 on Thursday.
In Cerro Gordo County, 33 new cases were identified while 24 more people have recovered. The county’s active case count went up from 431 on Wednesday to 439 today.
The number of patients hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region is 45, up three from Wednesday. Six people are in an intensive care unit, with five on a ventilator.
Statewide, the number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 passed the 300,000 mark between yesterday and today, with the number now standing at 301,442. 262,225 of those cases have recovered. 19 more people died between Wednesday and Thursday to bring the state’s total to 4251.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|66
|55
|11
|1
|Butler
|23
|20
|3
|
|Floyd
|36
|28
|8
|
|Franklin
|18
|17
|1
|
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|
|Kossuth
|41
|38
|3
|
|Mitchell
|34
|34
|0
|
|Winnebago
|29
|24
|5
|
|Worth
|3
|2
|1
|
|Wright
|24
|22
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|298
|259
|39
|1
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4584
|33
|Butler
|1442
|11
|Floyd
|1369
|12
|Franklin
|998
|9
|Hancock
|1277
|9
|Kossuth
|1690
|22
|Mitchell
|1144
|11
|Winnebago
|1169
|4
|Worth
|587
|4
|Wright
|1613
|13
|
|
|
|Area Total
|15873
|128
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4079
|24
|Butler
|1168
|2
|Floyd
|1202
|4
|Franklin
|823
|3
|Hancock
|1074
|32
|Kossuth
|1465
|17
|Mitchell
|933
|7
|Winnebago
|1038
|4
|Worth
|462
|4
|Wright
|1447
|8
|
|
|
|Area Total
|13691
|105
|Active Cases
|1/14/21
|1/13/21
|1/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Thursday
|Wednesday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|439
|431
|549
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|251
|242
|175
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|131
|123
|130
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|157
|151
|133
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|179
|202
|235
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|184
|179
|269
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|177
|173
|173
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|102
|102
|123
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|122
|122
|126
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|142
|137
|183
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1884
|1862
|2096
|2096
|5526
|1510