One new COVID-19-related death in Cerro Gordo County reported

Jan 14, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — One new COVID-19-related death has been reported in Cerro Gordo County as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases statewide tops the 300,000 mark.

In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the new death brings Cerro Gordo County’s pandemic total to 66, with the listening area’s total now at 298.

In the same 24-hour period, 128 new COVID-19 cases were reported in north-central Iowa while 105 more people have recovered. That moved the active COVID case count in our listening area from 1862 on Wednesday to 1884 on Thursday.

In Cerro Gordo County, 33 new cases were identified while 24 more people have recovered. The county’s active case count went up from 431 on Wednesday to 439 today.

The number of patients hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region is 45, up three from Wednesday. Six people are in an intensive care unit, with five on a ventilator.

Statewide, the number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 passed the 300,000 mark between yesterday and today, with the number now standing at 301,442. 262,225 of those cases have recovered. 19 more people died between Wednesday and Thursday to bring the state’s total to 4251. 

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 66 55 11 1
Butler 23 20 3
Floyd 36 28 8
Franklin 18 17 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 41 38 3
Mitchell 34 34 0
Winnebago 29 24 5
Worth 3 2 1
Wright 24 22 2
Area Total 298 259 39 1

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4584 33
Butler 1442 11
Floyd 1369 12
Franklin 998 9
Hancock 1277 9
Kossuth 1690 22
Mitchell 1144 11
Winnebago 1169 4
Worth 587 4
Wright 1613 13
Area Total 15873 128

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4079 24
Butler 1168 2
Floyd 1202 4
Franklin 823 3
Hancock 1074 32
Kossuth 1465 17
Mitchell 933 7
Winnebago 1038 4
Worth 462 4
Wright 1447 8
Area Total 13691 105

 

 

 

Active Cases 1/14/21 1/13/21 1/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Thursday Wednesday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 439 431 549 549 1807 477
Butler 251 242 175 175 517 82
Floyd 131 123 130 130 550 60
Franklin 157 151 133 133 305 42
Hancock 179 202 235 235 408 134
Kossuth 184 179 269 269 535 176
Mitchell 177 173 173 173 447 119
Winnebago 102 102 123 123 359 192
Worth 122 122 126 126 118 46
Wright 142 137 183 183 410 182
Area Total 1884 1862 2096 2096 5526 1510
