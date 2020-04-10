One new case of COVID-19 in Winnebago County — New state order gives immunity in use of PPE in Iowa health care settings
JOHNSTON — The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported 118 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 1388. Two more people have died, both in Linn County, to bring the state’s death toll to 31.
One more positive COVID-19 case has been identified in our listening area, an adult aged 18-40 in Winnebago County, making for the county’s second case. There’s now been a total of 25 positive cases in our immediate listening area — 13 in Cerro Gordo, three in Hancock, two each in Winnebago and Mitchell, with single cases in Worth, Butler, Franklin, Wright and Kossuth counties. Floyd County still has not had a positive COVID-19 reported to the state.
== The state medical director has issued an order that provides new LEGAL immunity for hospitals and other facilities in Iowa’s health care system that make a good faith effort to get face masks and other protective equipment. The order also recommends that hospitals decrease the length of stay for COVID-19 patients once their condition is stable.
Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter says the order includes the new federal guidance that face masks may be used if their “use by” date has expired. “Unfortunately, we’re in a position where — like many states and countries across the globe — we are preparing for a time when we might not have enough of these supplies,” Reisetter says.
The order notes new recommendations about washing and reusing N-95 face masks used in health care settings. “The order requires all providers to work with our department to further assess, monitor and extend the use of PPE in our state,” Reisetter says, “and is based on guidance that has been provided by the CDC.”
According to Reisetter, the order is focused on extending the use of personal protective equipment when demand exceeds supply. “We understand the issuance of this order may be unsettling,” Reisetter says, “but due to the global shortage of PPE supply, we have determined that now is the time to take this action.”
Governor Reynolds says inmates in Iowa’s prisons are making a thousand protective gowns a day for health care workers. Reynolds also told reporters late this morning there are NO known cases of COVID-19 in Iowa prisons or jails. The latest figures from the state indicate COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 81 of Iowa’s 99 counties.