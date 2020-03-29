      Breaking News
One more COVID-19 death in Iowa — 38 more cases, 2 in Cerro Gordo — watch Reynolds Sunday press conference here

Mar 29, 2020 @ 12:59pm

Below is today’s statement from the office of Governor Reynolds. You can watch her press conference here or listen to it live on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting at 2:30 PM.

 

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

Governor Kim Reynolds ★ Lt. Governor Adam Gregg

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020

Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional death confirmed

 

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 38 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 336 positive cases. There have been a total of 5,013 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, one Iowan with COVID-19 passed away last night, an older adult (61-80 years) from Linn County.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 38 individuals include:

  • Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
  • Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Dubuque County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Henry County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Iowa County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
  • Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
  • Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
  • Marshall County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
  • Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years) 5 older adults (61-80 years),1 elderly adult (81+)
  • Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
  • Washington County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
  • Winneshiek County 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
  • Woodbury County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

 

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.

For the latest

