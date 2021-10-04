One defendant pleads guilty, the other not guilty to July Mason City storage unit burglary
Joel Jaspers
MASON CITY — The trial date for one of two men accused of a Mason City storage facility burglary has been set while the other man has pleaded guilty in the case.
A criminal complaint states that 43-year-old Joel Jaspers and 33-year-old Michael Anderson in the early morning hours of July 30th were found inside a storage unit at Atlas Storage at 704 6th Southwest. The complaint says the suspects cut through a padlock latch system to make entry into the unit. Jaspers and Anderson were charged with third-degree burglary, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years, as well as possession of burglar tools, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Jaspers last week pleaded not guilty to the charges and had his trial scheduled for December 14th.
Anderson as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to the third-degree burglary charge with prosecutors dismissing the possession of burglar tools charge. District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt last week sentenced Anderson to a five-year suspended prison sentence and placed him on five years probation. Anderson was also ordered to reside at a residential correctional facility for 180 days.