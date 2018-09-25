One dead after Worth County grain bin accident

MANLY — A grain bin accident has killed a man in Worth County.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says they received a call shortly before 11:30 on Monday morning about an 80-year-old man possibly trapped inside a grain bin in the 1300 block of 370th Street west of Manly. Emergency crews later located the man inside the bin unresponsive.

No other details are being released at this time by the Sheriff’s Department due to notifying the next of kin of the victim.

Assisting the Worth County Sheriff’s Department was the Manly Police Department, fire and rescue units from Manly, Kensett , Northwood and Mason City, several area farmers as well as workers from Viafield and POET.