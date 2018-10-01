One dead after motorcycle-car accident late Friday night in Mason City

MASON CITY — The investigation continues into a fatal motorcycle accident in Mason City late Friday night.

The Mason City Police Department says at about 11 o’clock, they received the report of an accident at the intersection of 15th and South Pennsylvania.

A motorcycle operated by 40-year-old Brandon Kellar of Mason City rear-ended a car driven by 48-year-old Amy Legler of Mason City. A passenger on the motorcycle, 36-year-old Shawn True of Mason City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kellar was transported to Mercy-North Iowa for treatment while Legler was uninjured.

The Police Department says the accident remains under investigation and charges are pending.